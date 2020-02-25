Justice Okon Abang delivered the verdict in the trial of Metuh and his company, Destra investment on seven counts bordering on criminal diversion of the money received from the office of the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd) levelled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Justice Abang convicted the former PDP spokesman on count one of the charges.

“It is my view that Metuh took possession of the N400 million from the office of the NSA without contractual agreement; he is guilty of money laundering and is hereby convicted on count one.”

On the second count, which bordered on the criminal conversion of N400 million, the Judge said the evidence before him shows that the money was used to fund activities of the PDP.

Hr also noted that Metuh also used part of the money to buy a property at Banana Island in Lagos.

He also noted that evidence showed that the money was deliberately laundered to brighten the chances of the PDP during the general elections in 2015 while Metuh also failed to explain the transfer of N50 million from the N400 million to the joint account of himself and his wife

“It is, therefore, manifestly clear that the defendant converted the money for PDP campaign activities and I find him guilty and is hereby convicted accordingly,” the judge declared.

He also find Metuh guilty on count 3 and 4 which was on allegation of illegal disbursement of funds.

He said the Prosecution placed credible evidence before the court which showed some of the unlawful acts of Colonel Sambo Dasuki as the NSA while in office.

Justice Abang held, “The first defendant was desirous of repositioning the PDP and he deployed the funds for that purpose and personal use.”

“I agree with the prosecution that Metuh’s claims are tissues of lies hurriedly put in place to divert the attention of the court from prying into the disbursement of the N400 million received from the office of the NSA through an under the table agreement.

“It is a case of public funds filtering into private hands for selfish reasons.”

“Therefore, I find the first and second defendants guilty on count 4,” he ruled.

The Judge is expected to pronounce jail term over the convictions after conclusion of the reading of the judgment which is still ongoing.