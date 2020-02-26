Buhari approves another Committee for NDDC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a Monitoring Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with the provisions of Part V1, Section 21 of NDDC Establishment Act

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja, on Wednesday.

Adesina said the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, would serve as Chairman of the committee, while members of the committee include the Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Omotayo Alasoadura and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Olusola Adesola.

Other members include Mr Shamsuddin Bello, representing office of the Accountant General of the Federation; Mr Charles Ikeah, representative of the Federal Ministry of Environment; Atanda Kolawole Musiliu, representing Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Ms Aisha Umar, representing Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Others are Dr M.K Mohammed, representing Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Dr Dorothy Nwodo, representing the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, while Mr Alfred Abah, a director in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, would serve as member/secretary.(