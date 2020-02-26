De-registration of 74 political parties yielding good fruits- IPAC

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said the de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has resulted in the sanitisation of the nation’s electoral process

IPAC cited the peaceful manner the just concluded collection and submission of forms for the bye-elections into Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency of Niger State, Kebbi State Constituency of Sokoto State and Patigi Constituency of Kwara State with only the 18 registered political parties as a confirmation that the nation’s electoral system is now sanitised,

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, the National Chairman, Interim Management Committee IPAC, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, noted that the electoral process was carried out successfully without any logistics, administrative or legal issues that usually characterized previous exercises.

He added that IPAC would continue to partner with the INEC to ensure that the March 2020 bye-elections are free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful.

He also directed State Chapters of IPAC to constitute Interim Management Committee to oversee affairs of Council in their respective States pending when elections would be conducted

Dr. Nzenwa said while most of the 74 de-registered political parties are in court to seek legal redress, IPAC as the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria would continue to carry out its functions with a view to consolidating and deepening the nation’s democracy.

The IPAC chief also bemoaned security situation in the country and calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to act swiftly to stop the loss of lives.

The Council also charged the armed forces and the intelligence community to rise up to the occasion and defeat the insurgents as security and welfare of the people are the primary purpose of government.