EFCC secures final forfeiture of N60m, Prado SUV

Justice Fadima Murtala Aminu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, granted the prayers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office, for the final forfeitures of N60, 000, 000 (Sixty Million Naira) cash recovered from Murtala Muhammad.

The Commission’s Sokoto Zonal Office had on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, arrested Muhammad who was conveying the amount in four ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags inside a Black Land Cruiser Prado SUV with registration No: DKA 67 PX (Kaduna), at No.145 Igala Housing Estate, off By-pass Road Gusau, Zamfara State.

The Judge also granted the final forfeiture to the federal government, of the Prado SUV which was the carrier of the money.

The court had earlier directed a publication in national dailies for any person or persons claiming the funds to come forward and defend such.

Justice Fadima held that: “A final forfeiture order of this honourable court is hereby granted, forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the money sum of N60,000,000.00 (Sixty Million Naira) and a Black Land Cruiser Prado Jeep which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.”