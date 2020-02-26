Ex-President Obasanjo gets 2 awards from Arewa group

An Northern based media organisation, the Arewa Media Publications and Event Company, has honoured former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, with two awards over what it described as his leadership quality, excellence and commitment to peace, unity and development of Nigeria in particular and Africa in general.

The company declared that the two awards: “Most Outstanding Promoter of Unity, Patriotism & National Development Award of the Decade” and “Outstanding Personalty Iconic Award for Exuding Excellence in Leadership Qualities, Professionalism & Commitment to Duty of the Decade” – were purely given to the former President on merit.

The Publisher & Editor in Chief of the organisation, Prince Joshua Olatunbosun Adeleke, who led the delegation to formally present the awards to the former President in Abeokuta, described the former President as one of the greatest figures of the second generation of post- colonial African leaders.

According to Adeleke, “Without doubt you are one of the greatest figures of the second generation of post-colonial African leaders and, as a matter of fact, your Pan- African efforts to encourage peace and development across the continent cannot be over- emphasised. You remain true and committed to one Nigeria and belief strongly that Nigeria should be retained as a single nation-state, rather than being broken up along ethnic lines.

“Your Excellency, in 2001, you said that your long term goal was “the nullification of all forms of identification except Nigeria citizenship. Till date, you are still unshaken in this resolve. This is not so with others.”

The Publisher added, “there is no gainsaying the fact that your administration must also be credited for implementing a range of of important reforms; like the introduction of EFCC in 2000 which breathed new life into the anti-corruption agenda.

“Among other of your legacies is the payment of both domestic and foreign debts. Mr President, in your address at the South Summit-Global Order on April 12, 2000, Havana, Cuba, in your capacity as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Chairman of G-77, you were quoted as saying, “The heavy external debt burden and large unsustainable debt service obligations constitute a major obstacle to social and economic development. Heavy debts undermine the capacity of our countries to make positive adjustments. It is clearly unacceptable that the external debt burden should continue to constrain our ability to channel public investment into physical and social infrastructure and human resource development. The debt burden also deters new foreign investments.” It is, therefore, commendable, Sir, that all your efforts towards this end did not go in vain, as your administration got Nigeria debt reliefs, the first of its kind.”

In addition, Adeleke remarked that Obasanjo’s vision and commitment to the growth of Nigeria and Africa, “which translated in a historical growth rate of six per cent for the Nigerian economy after a long period of slow growth and creating a rippling effect that motivated other African economies cannot be over- emphasised and also your regular shuttles across Nigeria and Africa to counsel on economic, social and political issues and your willingness to head election monitoring teams that have heralded smooth transitions in many countries are legacies which generations will remain everly grateful for.”

“Your Excellency, you indeed exhibited exemplary leadership by going a great length to show a good example.”

The former President thanked the organization for the awards and tasked them to remain focused in educating and informing their targeted audience.

Obasanjo apologised for his absence at the awards formal ceremony, last year, “but, immediately I received similar letter from you, for you to come over to present the awards, I did not hesitate to invite you.

Adeleke, who was accompanied by the Publication’s Editor, Mr. Bernard Ochani, Mr Moses Mohammad and others, formally presented the awards and some of the company’s books among which were “Character and Leadership: The Nasir Example”, “Mamman Nasir: A Distinguished African Jurist & Leader For Tomorrow Reference”, to Obasanjo.