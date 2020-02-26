Impeachment: Kogi deputy governor invites Abuja Prophet for ‘deliverance’

Chief Edward Onoja, the deputy governor of Kogi State has invited one Prophet Titus Ojatta, who recently prophecied that he will soon be impeached for deliverance.

The Prophet, according to a report had during his Tuesday Miracle Service at his church, Zion Revival Ministry located in Lugbe Abuja prophecied that a series of events is about to unfold in Kogi State, which will include the impeachment of the deputy governor.

He also declared that a prominent member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP would soon dance on the streets of Lokoja, the State capital.

But in his reaction, Onoja said the prophecy is not fake, false, but emanated from pit of hell.

Men and brethren, I want to categorically state that the above is not only Fake, It’s false and originates from the PIT of HELL and from their Master Lucifer.

I have watched videos, read articles and underlying all those falsehood you see their Phone numbers and or Addresses. They simply seek patronage and one who will become their monthly ATM.

I am a spirit operating in human body, I don’t need these overnight Charlatans who parade themselves as Prophets. I have constant , unhindered access to The Throne Of Grace and Commune on a moment by moment level.

Beloved do not be deceived, every soul can hear and speak with God. And no Prophet can love you more than you. So please be a Worshipper and connect to The True source.

I operate the 3 levels of King, Priest and Prophet.

I am here not by the machinations of men but by divine orchestration of the Almighty God.

If you go to those Churches ⛪ please look elsewhere. You are on a journey to nowhere.

Finally I speak this day as a Son and Joint heir. On the dancing of a PDP Politician.. If God blesses him with a Wife, or a Child naturally he should dance. Anything other than this it’s another fake news.

On March 21st, 2020. We shall be gathering at Ojuwo Ayingba for Prayers. Don’t miss it for anything.

Fake Prophet Titus Ojatta you are invited for deliverance.

Let’s use the WORD to reset your corrupt mind.

Kogi is Rising and The Gates of Hell shall not prevail against it.

I remain yours in Service

His Excellency Chief Edward David Onoja.

Deputy Governor, Kogi State

Commader Igala Kingdom(CIK).

Olimene Attah Igala

Grand Patron Igala National Prayers (GPINP).

White Oracle.