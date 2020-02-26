Ogun NUJ Crisis: President warns ‘recalcitrant’ members

The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Prince Chris Isiguzo has called on warring members of the union in Ogun State to sheathe their swords and embrace peace for the progress of the union.

Isiguzo made the call on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy visit to Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson as parts of his 3-day working visit to the State.

The NUJ President maintained that, he was aware that a handful of people are determined desperately to destroy the fabric of the union, saying if they destroy the union for their selfish reasons, they won’t have opportunity to seek the union’s assistance in future.

He appealed to them to retrace their steps and embrace peace as there are consequences for their actions which may be too hard for them to bear.

He described the threats by some members of the union in the state to destabilize his visit to the State as rant of ragamuffins and bundle of bandits who have continued to perpetrate crisis in the state.

“We thank God, our arrival today is in continuation of the nation wide tour. As I speak we have already visited over 15 states, including all the six states in the Northeast: Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba. This is a zone that is considered by everybody as being very very unsafe, but we have to go there because we have our colleagues.

“That’s why when I read that some Ragamuffins had threatened to stop us from coming here, I told them if I could visit Maiduguri, Damaturu, Yola, Jalingo, Bauchi and Gombe what will stop me from coming to Abeokuta? If they were reasonable enough, this would have serve as a platform for reconciliation. If they were reasonable enough they would have taken advantage of this visit to sort out grey areas, but because they are who they are, a bundle of bandits, that’s why they have continues to perpetrate and perpetuate crisis.

“And I can assure you, our Mother general for whatever action, for whatever decision they have taken there are consequences and at the appropriate time they would be visited with the consequences of their actions.

“I want to assure our colleagues in Ogun state that we are committed to serving the union with diligence, with commitment, with determination. We cannot be swayed by the ranting of an ant or ants, we are not carried away by that.

“Social media has obviously has come to stay and people are free to continue to deride themselves there, insert that a handful of people are determined desperately to destroy the very fabric of the union, but what they don’t know is that the union makes us strong. If you destroy it today tomorrow we will have need for the union and the union would not be there for you.”

He continued, “I want to once again as a leader call on all those combatants to sheathe their swords and embrace peace while it is yet day, because when it gets to darkness it may be difficult to begin to have discussion with them. I am appealing to every one of them, there is still time for us to retrace our steps and our obvious humility should not be misconstrued to mean weakness.”