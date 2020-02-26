Police arrest obaship aspirant for certificate forgery in Ogun

Wednesday, February 26, 2020


Police:

A contestant for the vacant stool of the monarch of Iwoye, a town under Ilaro in Ogun State, has been arrested for allegedly forging a West African Examination Council, WAEC, certificate.

The suspect, Alhaji Fagbemi Waheed, according to the police, was arrested following a petition received from the chamber of R.R.A & Associate in which he was accused of forging a WAEC certificate number *NGSG 809573* which he claimed to have obtained in 1988.

The petitioner further stated that the said  Waheed forged the said certificate for the purpose of using it to contest for the throne of Oluwoye of Iwoye town.

On the strength of the petition, the officer in-charge Anti-kidnapping section was detailed to investigate the case, consequent upon which the suspect was arrested and search warrant was executed in his house where the forged certificate was recovered.

Investigation further revealed that the WAEC certificate bearing the stated number actually belong to one Riamot Omotola Adebayo.

The Police said on interrogation, the suspect confessed that he collected the certificate from the owner on the pretence that he want to use it to secure job for her but he took it to a cybercafe where he super imposed his own name on it and printed it out as original.

He stated further that he did so because he wanted to contest for the Obaship position of his town .

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrinson, has directed that the suspect be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

