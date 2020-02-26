Teenager arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death in Ogun

An – 18- year old girl, Idowu Abosede has been arrested by men of Ogun State police command for stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death.

Abosede was arrested following a distress call received from Seriki Huasa in Shagamu that the suspect and her deceased boyfriend were arguing over the sum of N3,000 as a result of which they were dragging a knife with each other and eventually the girl used the knife to stab the boyfriend on his chest which resulted to his death.

On receiving the distress call, the DPO Shagamu, SP Okiki Agunbiade detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspected teenager was apprehended.

The blood stained knife which she used to stab the deceased was also recovered.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed that she came to pass the night with the deceased and when she was about going in the morning, she took the sum of N3,000 from the deceased, but he was not ready to give her all the money and that was what led to argument between them.

She further stated that it was the deceased who brought out the knife and it was while she was dragging it with him that the knife stabbed him on his chest.

The corpse of the deceased has been released to his relation on their demand to bury him in accordance with Islamic right.

The Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.