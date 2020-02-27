Amotekun: Gov. Abiodun seeks support of traditional rulers

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on traditional rulers to support the Southwest security network known as “Amotekun,” for adequate protection of lives and property in the region.

Governor Abiodun made the call at the Awùjalè’s Palace in Ijebu-Ode, during the investiture of the Awùjalè and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona as the new Chairman of the Ogun State Traditional Council.

The Governor explained that governors in the Southwest decided to float the security outfit as a means of checkmating the problem of insecurity such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes that may have negative effects on the socio-economic development of the region.

Governor Abiodun described the traditional rulers as an important factor in achieving an effective security system in the State, through their closeness to the people at the grassroots, urging them to continue to maintain peace in their respective domains, by discouraging youths from cultism and other social vices.

He assured that government will continue to put in place right policies towards the promotion of the traditional institution in the State, noting that government would ensure that due process is followed in the appointment and upgrading of traditional rulers in the State.

The State helmsman further explained that the investiture of Oba Sikiru Adetona as the new Chairman for the next one year, was part of Government’s efforts towards sustaining a cordial relationship with the Council as a result of its roles in sustaining good governance, advising members of the Council to extend the same support and cooperation given to the immediate past Chairman.

While commending the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle for his commitment in addressing the violence that would have erupted after the upgrading of 75 minor chiefs to substantive traditional rulers by the immediate past State Government, Prince Abiodun said his Government had adopted the report of his Committee and implementation was ongoing.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape, said the Council in the last one year has made unprecedented success through patience, maturity, intelligence and godliness.

He expressed the hope that the incoming Chairman, Oba Sikiru Adetona, owing to his vast experience as the longest serving traditional ruler in the Country would take the Council to the next level.

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman of the State Traditional Council, Oba Sikiru Adetona, while appreciating the confidence reposed in him by the Governor, lauded the efforts of Government towards tackling security challenges which have adversely affected the socio-economic fortune of the Country.

He said the collaboration between the Southwest States in forming the security outfit, “Amotekun” was a right step that would guarantee and arrest the appalling security challenges confronting the region.