Arewa community identifies forex trader killed in P/Harcourt scuffle

…Rivers Task Force exonerates members

…Police vow to fish out culprits

… Victim buried today in Port Harcourt according to Islamic rites

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has vowed to fish out the circumstances that led to the death of a 75-year-old foreign exchange trader, identified as Ladan Yusuf in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, gave the assurance in reaction to protests by the Hausa Community in Port Harcourt over the death of their kinsman on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum, Musa Saidu, who identified the victim said his remains would be buried on Wednesday in Port Harcourt according Islamic rites.

While calling for calm among the aggrieved Hausa Community, Saidu, promised that the Arewa Community will follow up the matter to ensure that those involved in the scuffle among members of the Rivers State Task Force, on illegal Street Trading, illegal Markets and motor spare parts that led to the death of the 75 years old operator of Bureau de Change will be brought to book.

In same vein, the Civil Rights Council, Rivers State has called on the Police in the state to urgently commence the investigation into the circumstance that led to the death Ladan Yusuf at Presidential bus stop axis of Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

A statement jointly signed by the State Chairman of CRC, Prince Wiroand State secretary Kelechi Uzoma called on the Police to ensure any one or group of persons found culpable during the course of investigation be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Council equally called on members of the Hausa community in the State to be calm and not to take laws into their hands while the Police is conducting investigation.

Civil Rights Council also condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Council call on the Secretary to Rivers State Government, Dr.Tammy Danagogo whose office is responsible for supervision of the Task Force to put measures in place to prevent human rights abuses by the Task Force and also address complaints of rights abuses from the general public by the Task Force.

‘’The Council is highly disturbed by several reports of assault and right abuses perpetrated against members of the public by the Task Force. We urge members of the Task Force to exercise caution in the discharge of their duty and make respect for human right their priority.’’

Meanwhile, Bright Amaewhule,the Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Rivers State Task Force on illegal Street Trading, illegal Motor parks, illegal and illegal Mechanics had in a press statement made available to our correspondent exonerated members of the Taskforce from alleged killing of a Bureau de Change agent around Rumuola axis by Members of the Rivers State. “I want to state categorically that the Rivers State Government did not initiate the Task force to kill any of her citizens rather it is aimed at restoring sanity and standard way of living amongst its citizens. Therefore, the Rivers State TaskForce on Illegal Street Trading/ Illegal Motor Parks/ Illegal Mechanics dissociates itself from what he called misleading information being peddled by those who seek to defame the Rivers State Government in such negative manner. He assured that the State Government has already swung into action to investigate the cause of his death, while urging all to be law abiding and continue with their normal activities as everything is under control. He warned those peddling fake news about the Rivers State Task Force on Illegal Street Trading/ Illegal Motor Parks/ Illegal Mechanics to desist from such act or face the law if caught.