Army corporal kills 4 colleagues, self in Borno

Army corporal kills 4 colleagues, self in Borno

Thursday, February 27, 2020 12:25 am


Nigerian troops:

A Corporal of Nigerian Army serving at the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Army Super Camp 15, located at Malam Fatori, Borno State, has opened fire on colleagues killing four and injuring two before killing himself.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Wednesday, said the sad incident took place on Wednesday morning.

Musa said that the wounded personnel in the incident where currently in stable condition at the Nigerian army hospital in Maiduguri.

According to him, efforts are ongoing to contact the families of the gallant colleagues who paid the supreme price in the line of duty.

“May their gentle souls Rest In Peace.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    15 mins ago

    FIFA to launch global review of match calendar
    20 mins ago

    Indian, 3 others remanded for allegedly forging SON’s receipts
    35 mins ago

    COVID-19: Lagos Govt investigates suspected case, isolates patient
    46 mins ago

    Arewa community identifies forex trader killed in P/Harcourt scuffle
    1 hour ago

    After Bayelsa verdict, PDP begs Supreme Court on Imo
    2 hours ago

    Buhari approves another Committee for NDDC
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria to construct roads from Sokoto, Jigawa to Niger Republic borders
    3 hours ago

    Ex-President Obasanjo gets 2 awards from Arewa group