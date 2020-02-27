Coronavirus: 22 die in Iran – report

Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:01 am


Coronavirus patient in Wusan: Credit Skynews

Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported in a chart it published on Thursday.

The number of people diagnosed with the disease is 141, the chart showed.
It did not specify whether those who have died were included in the tally of those infected.

Iranian officials on Wednesday reported a total of 139 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

So far, China has counted 78,497 infections, including 2,744 deaths. (Reuters/NAN)
