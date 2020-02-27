Coronavirus: Lagos govt declares isolated Chinese man negative
Thursday, February 27, 2020 7:27 am
Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos Commissioner for health
Lagos State Government has affirmed that the Chinese citizen presented at the Reddington Hospital, Ikeja, on Wednesday on suspicion of being infected with Coronavirus has tested negative.
Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi made this known through a press statement on Thursday, noting that the likelihood of COVID-19 infection in this particular patient was very low and the conclusion of investigations and sophisticated testing confirmed that no case of Coronavirus exists in Lagos State till date.
While giving details of the investigations, Abayomi explained that the Ministry of Health’s attention was drawn to a suspected case of Coronavirus at Reddington Hospital, a private health facility located at Ikeja, but “from our investigations, we gathered that a Chinese citizen who arrived Nigeria from China seven weeks ago was presented at Reddington Hospital yesterday complaining about fever.
“The hospital, in keeping with the advisory we earlier issued, correctly maintained a high index of suspicion, isolated the patient and reported the case to the Ministry.
“We took up the case, transferred the patient to the State Isolation Unit at the Mainland hospital which is our specialised infectious disease hospital. His blood samples were taken to the Virology laboratory for analysis and it came out negative”, the Commissioner said.
Professor Abayomi appealed to citizens to refrain from posting unverified news that could cause unnecessary anxiety in the community and urged residents to disregard any information about the novel Coronavirus that does not emanate from official communication channels of the Ministry of Health or his office.
