Coronavirus scare in Lagos: Reddington Hospital reacts

Reddington hospital reacted on Wednesday night to rumours circulating on social media of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the health institution in Ikeja. It assured the public that there “has been NO confirmed case of coronavirus at ANY of the branches of the Reddington hospital as at today 26 February 2020.”

This is contained in a press statement signed by Dr Olutunde Lalude, Group Medical Director, Reddington Hospital Group

The hospital narrated what actually happened thus:

“In the early hours of Wednesday 26 February 2020, a Chinese national presented to Reddington Hospital, Ikeja complaining of fever. Following standard protocol it was ascertained that he had arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago and had not been in contact with anyone else who might have coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, staff immediately isolated him in accordance with the hospital’s standard operating procedure for potential coronavirus patients. The state public health authorities were promptly informed and involved. Despite the risk being assessed to be relatively low according to the currently available science regarding incubation period, blood samples were taken using full prescribed precautions and sent to the Lagos State authorised virology laboratory for analysis and diagnosis. The results of the tests will be available tomorrow. The patient has been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Lagos while the results of the tests are awaited.

It is to be emphasised that the risk is thought to be low and so far patient HAS NOT BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS DISEASE.

The Reddington team acted in a highly professional manner and in absolute compliance with international standards. We thank all staff for their diligence and professionalism in dealing with this case.”