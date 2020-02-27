Immigration service speaks on viral bribery video

Immigration service speaks on viral bribery video

Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:06 am


Mohammed Babandede, CG, NIS

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has denied conflicting video and reports trending on media over bribery allegations by its officials.

The Service Public Relation Officer, Mr Sunday James disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The attention of the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, has been drawn to a reposted video of a lady “Kibacho” from Switzerland, where she alleged an attempt by Immigration officers to extort money from her at the Airport in Lagos.

“This video was first posted on Sept. 1, 2017 on Youtube it was titled “Swiss Lady vs Nigeria Immigration and the situation was promptly investigated and was found to be a false alarm.

“On Feb. 5, 2019, the same video resurfaced on Youtube titled “Swiss woman exposes sharp practices of NIS officials at Airport.

“The Comptroller General is hereby for the umpteenth time, calling on well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the reposted video and always report genuine cases if any.

“Genuine reports should be made to the Service via credible platforms for enquiries and feedback through: 07080607900, nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng, @nigimmigration and nis.pro@immigration.gov.ng.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    LASG partners Ara, female gangan drummer, to host World Festival
    44 mins ago

    Coronavirus: 22 die in Iran – report
    57 mins ago

    Sen. Adeola appointed APC NEC member
    2 hours ago

    Media: How Different These Times Are!
    2 hours ago

    When Operation AWATSE destroys pipeline vandals’ 200 illegal structures, shrine
    2 hours ago

    U.S. assembly hosts Dabiri-Erewa, others to dialogue
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: 11 suspected cases tested in Nigeria negative – NCDC
    2 hours ago

    NEMA receives another batch of 116 Nigerians from Libya