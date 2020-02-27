Just in: Ambode loses bid to stop probe by Lagos Assembly

Bid by former Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode to use the judiciary to stop members of the Lagos State House of Assembly from probing him over alleged procurement of 820 buses without following due process failed at a Lagos State High Court on Thursday.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya dismissed a suit filed by Ambode seeking an injunction to restrain the lawmakers from probing him.

The former governor had sought the injunction following his invitation by the lawmakers over the purchase of 820 buses.

But the Judge ruled that the court lacked the jurisdiction to stop the lawmakers from going ahead with the probe.

