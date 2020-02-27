Just in: Court declares removal of ex- Kogi Deputy Governor illegal

Thursday, February 27, 2020 12:06 pm


Former Kogi deputy governor, Achuba

State High Court IV sitting in Lokoja has declared the impeachment of Elder Simon Achuba as Kogi State Deputy Governor illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice John Olorunfemi made the declaration in a ruling he delivered in the case filed by Achuba against the Kogi State House of Assembly and others over his impeachment in October 2019.

The former deputy governor was impeached after he accused Governor Yahaya Bello of withholding his salaries and attempting to kill his.

The Governor, however, denied the allegations.

Details later

