Just in: Court says PDP has no candidate in Kogi governorship poll

Just in: Court says PDP has no candidate in Kogi governorship poll

Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:11 pm


Musa Wada

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The hope of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to contest the result of the November 16th 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election in which it came secondwas dashed on Thursday as State High Court sitting in Lokoja declared that the party has not candidate poll.

Justice John Olorunfemi of High Court IV delivering judgement in a matter brought before him by Abubakar Ibrahim against the PDP and three others, held that the September 3, 2019 Primary of the party held at the Confluence Stadium did not meet the expectations of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian constitution.

Recall that in the night of Sept. 3rd last year, the primary came to a sudden end when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue of the exercise shooting sporadically, wounding and killing in the process.

The exercise was concluded the following day at a Guest House by the committee headed by Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State.
The committee declared Engr. Musa Wada winner of the election with. 748 votes, while Abubakar emerged the first runner up with 710 votes. Abubakar cried blue murder and ran to the court for redress.

The judge explained that although the claimant could not establish  his claim that some missing ballots belong  to him, neither the party nor Engr. Musa Wada could also justify the 600 votes allocated to him.

He warned that no one should parade himself as candidate of the party in the election

“No Victor, no vanquished,” the Judge declared while warning political parties to play by the rules and provide level playing ground for it’s members in choosing a candidate.

The ruling of the court, except overturned by a higher court, means the PDP will not be able to challenge the victory of Governor Yahaya Bello in the gubernatorial election as the party had vowed after result of the election was declared.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    PDP has no candidate in Kogi guber election – Court
    12 mins ago

    Late Tiamiyu’s vehicle not vandalised – Police
    48 mins ago

    Car theft: Court says case of ‘criminal conversion’ established against Inyanya
    2 hours ago

    Witness: How Gov. Bala Moh’d’s son paid N224.7m for Abuja apartments
    2 hours ago

    Amotekun: Gov. Abiodun seeks support of traditional rulers
    2 hours ago

    2020 International Booker Prize Announced
    3 hours ago

    Fake detention centre photos: EFCC arrests P/Harcourt blogger
    3 hours ago

    Maurice Iwu’s trial: Court adjourns till 6 March 2020 to determine jurisdiction