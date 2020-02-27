Just in: Court says PDP has no candidate in Kogi governorship poll

Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:11 pm
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The hope of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to contest the result of the November 16th 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election in which it came secondwas dashed on Thursday as State High Court sitting in Lokoja declared that the party has not candidate poll.
Justice John Olorunfemi of High Court IV delivering judgement in a matter brought before him by Abubakar Ibrahim against the PDP and three others, held that the September 3, 2019 Primary of the party held at the Confluence Stadium did not meet the expectations of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian constitution.
Recall that in the night of Sept. 3rd last year, the primary came to a sudden end when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue of the exercise shooting sporadically, wounding and killing in the process.
The judge explained that although the claimant could not establish his claim that some missing ballots belong to him, neither the party nor Engr. Musa Wada could also justify the 600 votes allocated to him.
“No Victor, no vanquished,” the Judge declared while warning political parties to play by the rules and provide level playing ground for it’s members in choosing a candidate.
