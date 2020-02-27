Just in: Court says PDP has no candidate in Kogi governorship poll

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The hope of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to contest the result of the November 16th 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election in which it came secondwas dashed on Thursday as State High Court sitting in Lokoja declared that the party has not candidate poll.

Justice John Olorunfemi of High Court IV delivering judgement in a matter brought before him by Abubakar Ibrahim against the PDP and three others, held that the September 3, 2019 Primary of the party held at the Confluence Stadium did not meet the expectations of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian constitution.

Recall that in the night of Sept. 3rd last year, the primary came to a sudden end when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue of the exercise shooting sporadically, wounding and killing in the process.