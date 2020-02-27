LASG partners Ara, female gangan drummer, to host World Festival

The Lagos State Government says it has partnered with Aralola Olumuyiwa, Nigerian female Gangan drummer, popularly known as “Ara” in hosting the maiden edition of World Female Drummers Festival.

Olumuyiwa who made this known in Lagos said the festival was slated to hold from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020 in Lagos.

She said it was part of her commitment and that of the Lagos State Government to develop art, culture and tourism industries in the country.

The female gangan drummer said this was her initiative to expand viable opportunities for women in the city of Lagos.

According to her, theme of the festival is: “One Drum, One Voice, One World for Sustainable Development, Peace, Love, Unity and Harmony.”

“The Lagos State Government will be partnering with me to host the maiden edition of World Female Drummers Festival coming up in October.

“This will be a three-day-long event; it is designed to honour the International Girl-Child Day.

“The festival promises to be a scintillating show of girl-power in the art of percussion.

“It will feature live performances by leading female drummers drawn from across the globe.

“The event will also bring influential women from various countries and professions to speak on pertinent issues relating to the development of the girl-child and to the general wellbeing of the world female population,” she said.

The sensational drummer said that the festival would also feature: seminars, workshops, dinner and exhibitions to spice-up the first ever convergence of the world diligent professional female drummers.

She said the idea was to celebrate and to give special recognition to female drummers for their important contributions to the advancement of the world entertainment and tourism Industries.

“The drummers’ convergence in the City of Lagos would symbolise the oneness of thought and action of the world womenfolk as regards improving the circumstances and fate of the female gender.

“It will also address the imperative of making the world a better place for humanity to live in.

“Part of the climax of the event will be the financial empowerment of 10 female drum-makers,” she said.