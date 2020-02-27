Late Tiamiyu’s vehicle not vandalised – Police

Late Tiamiyu’s vehicle not vandalised – Police

Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:33 pm


Late Tiamiyu’s vehicle

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command has dismissed report that the vehicle of late footballer with Remo Stars FC, Tiamiyu Kazeem, who passed on after arrest by its officers was vandalised  where it was parked in its premises.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson for the Police Command said in a statement released in Abeokuta on Thursday that the vehicle was as intact as it was when it was recovered when it was released to the father of the deceased footballer on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ogun State Police has been drawn to a front page headline on the punch newspaper of Thursday 27thFebruary 2020 with the above caption and the command wishes to state that there is no any iota of truth in the report.

“The vehicle in question was towed to the station from the hospital where the deceased was rushed to after the incident for safe keeping and it was released to the family yesterday 26th of February 2020 in presence of the Deputy Inspector General of police in-charge of South west, DIG Peter Ogunyanwo with everything in it intact.

“The vehicle was not driven to the station as the writer wanted us to believe, but towed from the hospital due to the fact that the power steering oil has dried up, which was the reason why they stopped at Orile-Imo where the deceased met his untimely death.

“It is also worth of note that at no time did the DIG Ogunyanwo ordered the DPO Owode-Egba to repair anything in the car and incur the cost because there is nothing vandalized in the said vehicle.

“The report can be best described as an imagination of the writer and it is not in conformity with the ethic of journalism as the writer failed to seek for the reaction of the command to balance his story before rushing to the press.

“The Command therefore wishes to appeal to the public especially the media not to heat up the already high tension which the unfortunate incident has caused by desisting from dishing out an unsubstantiated information capable of inciting the people.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    PDP has no candidate in Kogi guber election – Court
    35 mins ago

    Just in: Court says PDP has no candidate in Kogi governorship poll
    51 mins ago

    Car theft: Court says case of ‘criminal conversion’ established against Inyanya
    2 hours ago

    Witness: How Gov. Bala Moh’d’s son paid N224.7m for Abuja apartments
    2 hours ago

    Amotekun: Gov. Abiodun seeks support of traditional rulers
    2 hours ago

    2020 International Booker Prize Announced
    3 hours ago

    Fake detention centre photos: EFCC arrests P/Harcourt blogger
    3 hours ago

    Maurice Iwu’s trial: Court adjourns till 6 March 2020 to determine jurisdiction