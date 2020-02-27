Late Tiamiyu’s vehicle not vandalised – Police

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Ogun State Police Command has dismissed report that the vehicle of late footballer with Remo Stars FC, Tiamiyu Kazeem, who passed on after arrest by its officers was vandalised where it was parked in its premises.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson for the Police Command said in a statement released in Abeokuta on Thursday that the vehicle was as intact as it was when it was recovered when it was released to the father of the deceased footballer on Wednesday.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Ogun State Police has been drawn to a front page headline on the punch newspaper of Thursday 27thFebruary 2020 with the above caption and the command wishes to state that there is no any iota of truth in the report.

“The vehicle in question was towed to the station from the hospital where the deceased was rushed to after the incident for safe keeping and it was released to the family yesterday 26th of February 2020 in presence of the Deputy Inspector General of police in-charge of South west, DIG Peter Ogunyanwo with everything in it intact.

“The vehicle was not driven to the station as the writer wanted us to believe, but towed from the hospital due to the fact that the power steering oil has dried up, which was the reason why they stopped at Orile-Imo where the deceased met his untimely death.

“It is also worth of note that at no time did the DIG Ogunyanwo ordered the DPO Owode-Egba to repair anything in the car and incur the cost because there is nothing vandalized in the said vehicle.

“The report can be best described as an imagination of the writer and it is not in conformity with the ethic of journalism as the writer failed to seek for the reaction of the command to balance his story before rushing to the press.

“The Command therefore wishes to appeal to the public especially the media not to heat up the already high tension which the unfortunate incident has caused by desisting from dishing out an unsubstantiated information capable of inciting the people.”