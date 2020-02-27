Media: How Different These Times Are!

Media: How Different These Times Are!

Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:04 am


Babafemi Ojudu

By Babafemi Ojudu 

I woke up this morning and  ruminated over all we did as journalists under President Ibrahim Babangida and Gen. Sani Abacha.

I was prompted to do this after reading Farida Waziri’s autobiography, One Step Ahead – Life as a Spy, Detective and Anti-Graft Czar.

Farida Waziri

I found the chapter where she reported the  investigation of the phantom coup in which Obasanjo and Yar’adua, the Senior,  were implicated very gripping and revealing. Our own Kunle Ajibade too got pulled in for this famous ‘coup’ as an ‘accessory after the fact of a coup’ and was jailed for life. I have read quite a lot about this ‘coup’ but not until now  from an individual who occupied a front seat such as Farida.

Kunle Ajibade: Jailed for life

The incident Farida chronicled in that chapter of her book was remarkably gripping and almost unbelievable if one were not also tangentially involved. I remember the General Manager of The News then, Mr Idowu Obasa, and I meeting secretly twice or thrice with late Stella Obasanjo to share information and documents on the trial of her husband at odd hours in odd locations in those days.

Ojudu after his release from detention in 1998

With almost two hundred staffers across the country working for us ( The News, Tempo, PM News, AM News ) it was unimaginable how  we were able to beat the security men and women unleashed on us.

Bayo Onanuga: Chased into exile

Dapo Olorunyomi: Also chased into exile 

May I also quickly remark  that in some instances we  benefited from the patriotism, cooperation and  sympathy of some of the security operatives. 

Reading from Farida how soldiers, officers of the Nigeria Army, were made to lie against their superior I came to appreciate more the doggedness of our reporters and administrative staff. They stood by us, never wavering and unflinching in their loyalty. They were many, but never budged.

Bagauda Kaltho: murdered

At a point in this very trying time, 13 of our staffers were arrested and locked up under very tough circumstances. Many were chased into exile , one killed (Mr. Bagauda Kalto), our offices raided, work tools and hundreds of thousands of publications carted away, vendors beaten and their names carved on their back with razor blade yet no one, not any of them was known to have betrayed us or gave up on the cause. 

I shuddered each time I look back and tried to transpose then to now . Hmmmm… with N100,000 or less, a bag of rice or promise of an appointment or contract now close allies will betray you. See how different the times are!

Idowu Obasa: Held the company together

It is true our generation may not have been the most savvy with development plans and strategy for keeping Nigeria safe or out of corruption, but we were loyal and kept our mouth shut. The generation that gave Nigeria democracy was discrete; perhaps kept too many secrets. 

The current generation may have one or two lessons in loyalty to learn from us as we fought our way back to a democratic Nigeria- despite our foibles. Loyalty is a one way commitment to a cause: it is not for the lily liveried or the trader or the social media clout seeker. Loyalty is absolute commitment to a cause. That is not something a bag of rice or alert can buy. May God save Nigeria as we break new grounds.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    LASG partners Ara, female gangan drummer, to host World Festival
    44 mins ago

    Coronavirus: 22 die in Iran – report
    57 mins ago

    Sen. Adeola appointed APC NEC member
    2 hours ago

    Immigration service speaks on viral bribery video
    2 hours ago

    When Operation AWATSE destroys pipeline vandals’ 200 illegal structures, shrine
    2 hours ago

    U.S. assembly hosts Dabiri-Erewa, others to dialogue
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: 11 suspected cases tested in Nigeria negative – NCDC
    2 hours ago

    NEMA receives another batch of 116 Nigerians from Libya