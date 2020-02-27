Minimum Wage: Adamawa workers reject ‘little increase’

Adamawa workers from Grade Level (GL) 07 upward have rejected the “little increase” in their February salary, insisting that they cannot accept that as the minimum wage Consequential Adjustment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Adamawa Government had in December 2019 implemented N32,000 minimum wage for workers from GL 0 to 6, while negotiations on Consequential Adjustment for senior categories of workers have been ongoing since then.

Many senior workers who spoke to NAN on Thursday in Yola said they were disappointed with the “little increase” they saw in their February salary and hoped it was not the much awaited consequential adjustment.

“What I saw is just N2,000 increase in my salary and that to me cannot be the much awaited Consequential Adjustment.

“If that is the best our labour leaders can get, then their best is not good enough,” a level 10 officer who simply identified himself as Baba said.

A GL 8 officer who gave his name as Peter Sabo, said he got only N4,800 increase which he said was far below his expectation.

“If this is the minimum wage we have been waiting for, our labour leaders have messed us up,” Sabo said.

Reacting to the workers outcry in a bulletin, the Organised Labour engaged in the negotiation with government said it was also shocked with the development which it said was not in line with the agreement reached with government.

It said the table used by government was not the one it agreed upon, adding that workers should just consider the increase as bonus.

“The organised labour leadership wishes to state that the increase in payment witnessed in February should be regarded as bonus from the state government.

“We disassociate ourselves from the increase as it is not a product of our agreement, ” the organised labour said in its bulletin.

Also reacting to the development, the state Head of Service, Dr Edgar Amos, who did not explain the increase in February salary, simply said negotiation on Consequential Adjustment was still on.

“The negotiation is almost concluded,” the head of service said.