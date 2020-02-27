PDP has no candidate in Kogi guber election – Court

Thursday, February 27, 2020 5:39 pm


Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP went into the November 16th 2019 Kogi State Governorship Election in which it came second, without a candidate. This was the decision of a High Court in Lokoja on Thursday.

Justice John Olorunfemi of High Court IV delivering judgement in a matter brought before him by Abubakar Ibrahim against the PDP and three others, held that the September 3 Primary of the party held at the Confluence Stadium did not meet the expectations of the Electoral Act and the Nigerian constitution.

In the night of Sept. 3rd last year, the primary came to a sudden end when gunmen invaded the Confluence Stadium venue of the exercise shooting sporadically, wounding and killing in the process. The exercise was concluded the following day at a Guest House by the committee headed by Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State. The committee declared Engr. Musa Wada winner of the election with 748 votes, while Abubakar emerged the first runner up with 710 votes.

Abubakar cried blue murder and ran to the court for redress.

The judge explained that although the claimant could not establish  his claim that some missing ballots belong  to him, neither the party nor Engr. Musa Wada could also justify the 600 votes allocated to him. He warned that no one should parade himself as candidate of the party in the election

“No Victor, no vanquished, he declared. The judge warned political parties to play by the rules and provide level playing ground for it’s members in choosing a candidate.

