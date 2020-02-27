Photos: 25 Ex – Boko Haram Fighters Return to Nigeria

Photos: 25 Ex – Boko Haram Fighters Return to Nigeria

Thursday, February 27, 2020 1:50 pm


Boko Haram fighters, returning to Nigeria

By Nehru Odeh

The Nigerien government has handed over 25 repentant members of the Boko Haram terrorist group to its Nigerian counterpart. In a report carried by Channels Television, the insurgents had recently laid down their arms and surrendered to the Nigerien authorities. Following their surrender, the government of Niger subsequently asked the Nigerian government to evacuate them.

The repentant fighters arrived in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Wednesday in company of their wives and children. They were also accompanied by the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Major General Bamidele Shafa.

On arrival, Shafa, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, for profiling and rehabilitation, handed over the repentant insurgents to the Borno State government. Shafa later called on other insurgents still fighting in the Sambisa forest to take advantage of the Federal Government’s Operation Safe Corridor to drop their arms and give peace a chance.

 

The Boko Haram members1

In her speech, the Bornu State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, said the state government had equipped a rehabilitation centre where the returnees would have access to psychosocial support and skills acquisition.

