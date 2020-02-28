Coronavirus in Nigeria: See 6 ways to protect yourself

Friday, February 28, 2020 7:52 am


Coronavirus patient in Wusan: Credit Skynews

Following the confirmation of first case of the first case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in the country, the Lagos State Government has outlined measures Nigerians should take to take care of their health and protect themselves and their families.

While confirming the first case of COVID 19 in the state early Friday morning, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi advised Nigerians to maintain hand and respiratory hygiene to protect themselves and others, including their own families.

The Commissioner list other measures Lagosians in particular and Nigerians generally can take to take care of themselves and their families as listed below:

1. Wash hands regularly and thoroughly with soap and water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

2. Maintain at least one and a half metres (five feet) distance between you and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. People coughing persistently or sneezing should stay indoors or keep a social distance, but not mix with a crowd.

4. Ensure that you and people around you follow good respiratory hygiene by covering mouths and noses with a handkerchief or tissue while sneezing or coughing.

5. You can also sneeze or cough into your sleeve at the bent elbow, then dispose of the used tissue immediately,” he said.

6. People that feel unwell with symptoms, such as fever, cough and difficulty in breathing should stay indoor.

7. If you are in Lagos, call Lagos State Emergency hotlines 08023169485 or 08033565529 or 08052817243 which are available day and night in case of suspicion of any case.

 

