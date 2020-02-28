Coronavirus: Lafarge Cement in Ogun under watch

Adejoke Monsurat

Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has confirmed that an Italian man who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos on Friday morning had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State this week.

The Italian citizen was also confirmed to have entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit.

Tomi Coker, however, urged residents and visitors not to panic.

Coker disclosed that the Italian visited a giant manufacturing company(Lafarge Company) in Ewekoro community, adding that the facility visited has since been quarantined in accordance with the health safety standards.

The Commissioner, who abandoned her bed rest to attend to the public health emergency, while briefing the press on Friday morning, said the state has epidemiologists and Infectious Disease Consultant already handling the situation with support from the Lagos State Government and Federal Government.

She said efforts are in place to get in touch with people that have had contact with the established index case.

She advised the public to wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing and report to the nearest public health centre if they notice any sign of cold, cough and respiratory difficulty.