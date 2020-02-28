Coronavirus: Lafarge Cement puts staff under quarantine in Ogun

Nigeria’s operation of cement manufacturer, Lafarge Africa Plc, on Friday said it has identified and put members of its staff at its office in Ogun State who had direct contact with the Italian now under treatment in Lagos for Coronavirus, otherwise known as Covid-19, under quarantine.

The company said this on while confirming that the Italian who is the first case of coronavirus in Nigeria visited its Ogun State plant.

Earlier reports had indicated that the Italian took ill during his visit to the cement plant and was treated for malaria.

However, health personnel in the plant later raised alarm after conducting other tests which led to the transfer of the Italian to Lagos.

Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainable Development, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Lafarge Africa, confirmed that the Italian was at the company’s plant in Ogun State in a statement issued on Friday evening.

However, she did not reveal the number of staff under isolation or quarantine.

She also expressed the company’s gratitude to Federal, Lagos and Ogun States Governments for the support provided in tackling the coronavirus incident.

According to the cement manufacturer, the Italian who is the first case of Covid-19 in Nigeria works for a vendor that provides services to its Ogun State operation.

She added that the company is working in full co-operation with all local authorities and is also working in partnership with International SOS, its medical service provider, to tackle the coronavirus incident.

The statement said: “The Lagos State Government has reported a first case of n-COVID19 (Coronavirus) in Nigeria. The individual concerned works for a vendor that provides services to Lafarge Africa Plc in Ogun State.

“As a business, we have immediately identified the persons who had direct contact with the concerned individual. We have equally initiated isolation, quarantine and disinfection protocol.

“We thank the exemplary leadership of the federal ministry of health, Ogun and Lagos State Governments for swiftly providing response and testing facilities and we are working in full co-operation with all local authorities.

“Lafarge Africa is also working in close partnership with International SOS, our medical service provider, a leading global health company.

“Health and Safety remains a core value at Lafarge Africa and we intend to leverage this strength at this critical time.”