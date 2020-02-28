Coronavirus: Ogun begins contact tracing of contacts with Italian patient

Friday, February 28, 2020 8:05 pm


File: Fighting Coronavirus

Ogun Commissioner for Health, Tomi Coker, has confirmed that the Italian man who tested positive for Coronavirus in Lagos on Friday morning had also visited Ewekoro in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

The Italian citizen was also confirmed to have entered Nigeria on the 25th of February from Milan, Italy for a brief business visit.

Tomi Coker, however, urged residents and visitors not to panic.

Coker disclosed that the Italian visited cement manufacturing company in Ewekoro community

He added  that the facility visited has since been quarantined in accordance with the health safety standards.

The Commissioner,  while briefing the press on Friday morning, said the state has epidemiologists and Infectious Disease Consultants already handling the situation with support from the Lagos and Federal Government.

She said efforts are in place to get in touch with people that have had contact with the established index case.

She advised the public to wash their hands regularly, cover their mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing and report to the nearest public health centre if they notice any sign of cold, cough and respiratory difficulty.

