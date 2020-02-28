Coronavirus: Suspected pet dog quarantined in Hong Kong

Coronavirus: Suspected pet dog quarantined in Hong Kong

Friday, February 28, 2020 10:31 am


Coronavirus patient in Wusan: Credit Skynews

The pet dog of a patient with coronavirus is in quarantine after testing weak positive for the virus, Hong Kong authorities said on Friday.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said it was to run further tests on the animal to determine whether it has contracted the disease, or if the result was caused by environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose.

The animal was not showing any relevant symptoms.

The AFCD said it did not have evidence at present that pets can be infected with the virus causing the Covid-19 disease, but advises to quarantine pets of infected patients to ensure public and animal health.

The department also urged pet owners to wash their hands thoroughly after handling their pets.

