Gateway Poly Launches Environmental Corps

Adejoke Monsurat

As part of measures to maintain its status as the cleanest campus in Ogun State, the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade has launched an Environment corps (E-corps)

Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Kolawole Oyeyinka noted that the institution would stop at nothing to constantly improve and maintain its infrastructure, said the E-corps would see to the disciplined use of the campus facilities.

Oyeyinka made this known on Thursday at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the Polytechnic.

The Corps comprises of both academic and non academic staff, as well as students of the institution.

While formally launching the corps, the Rector urged other tertiary institutions in the State to model after the Polytechnic, adding that this would in no small part raise the bar of education in the gateway State.

He also revealed that the Polytechnic has embarked on the construction of a 1,200 capacity auditorium, a School of management building, and the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development and Skills Acquisition Centre.

According to the Rector, “when completed, the centre would train 1,000 students per session, ranging from skills acquisition, auto mechanic, building service, block making, block laying, mansory and pipe laying amongst others.”

Meanwhile, Oyeyinka has warned students of the institution to steer clear of cultism and other violent acts.

He said the citadel of learning has zero tolerance for any form of misconduct and cult related practises, noting that “the Polytechnic would not hesitate to expel any student that embark on cultism or any other act than can tarnish the image of the institution.”

Commissioner for education, Prof Sidi Osho who was represented by Mr. Erinle Olanrewaju from the State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, admonished the new Students to keep their feet on the ground and be good ambassadors of the institution.