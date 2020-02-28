Just in: Buhari suspends Dokubo, orders probe of amnesty programme

Friday, February 28, 2020 11:43 pm


Prof Charles Quaker Dokubo PAP boss

Professor Charles Dokubo, the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity announced the suspension of Dokubo in a statement issued on Friday night.

According to him, the suspension of Dokubo was based on the advice of the National Security Adviser, following consideration of the numerous petitions and allegations leveled against Dokubo.

The President also approved the set up of a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme.

See the full statement below:

Following numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a Caretaker Committee to look into the activities of the programme, on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Part of the Committee’s task is to ensure that allocated resources are properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.

Consequently, the NSA recommended to Mr President that the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo be suspended, a recommendation that has been approved and which takes immediate effect.

The President has also directed that the Caretaker Committee set up to review the programme should oversee the running of the programme henceforth, with a view to ensuring that government objectives are achieved.

Femi Adesina

