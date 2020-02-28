LG poll: Police announce restriction of movement in Enugu

LG poll: Police announce restriction of movement in Enugu

Friday, February 28, 2020 11:19 pm


A Nigerian ballot paper showing logos of political parties

Police Command in Enugu State has announced the restriction of human and vehicular movements in the state on Saturday, Feb. 29, for Local Government Elections.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the restriction on Saturday would last between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ndukwe noted that the restriction, which is to facilitate smooth conduct of the elections, excludes those on essential duties with appropriate approval, such as medical service providers, fire service personnel, those on emergencies and election duties.

“The Command, therefore, enjoins the electorate and the entire citizens of the state to go out on the day of the elections and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“They should abide by all the rules and regulations guiding the elections, as the command will ensure adequate provision of security and a level playing ground for all the political parties during and after the exercise,’’ he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    Buhari confirms Yemi-Esan as Head of Service, retires Oyo-Ita
    59 mins ago

    EFCC arraigns woman for N349m fraud
    1 hour ago

    National Health Insurance will ramp up funding for healthcare- Osinbajo
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Ogun begins contact tracing of contacts with Italian patient
    3 hours ago

    Kogi PDP guber ticket: Abubakar to appeal judgement
    5 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Lafarge Cement puts staff under quarantine in Ogun
    5 hours ago

    Credit card fraud: Court to rule on EFCC’s evidence against Naira Marley
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Rivers State on red alert