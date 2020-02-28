Sexual harassment: Ekiti Govt dismisses 3 teachers

Ekiti Government on Friday announced the immediate dismissal from service of the three public secondary school teachers accused of sexually harassing their female students.

The State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), which made this known in Ado Ekiti, said the board dismissed the erring teachers for sexual molestation and for bringing the state into disrepute.

Their dismissal was announced after an emergency plenary of the Teaching Service Commission held in Ado Ekiti.

The TESCOM Chairman, Mr Babatunde Abegunde, stated that the act of the teachers amounted to gross misconduct unbecoming of those entrusted with moulding the destiny of younger ones.

He explained that the penalty meted out to them was in line with the Public Service Rules and the State Teachers’ Manual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman noted that the Commission followed due process as laid down by extant rules to avoid miscarriage of justice in arriving at its decision.

He explained that the erring staff were first queried and interrogated at the school level before repeating the process at the commission.

According to the chairman, the trio earlier appeared before the Commission’s Disciplinary Committee which, after thorough investigation that took it to affected schools and communities, later arrived at the appropriate recommendations.

The names of the three teachers were given as: Ajibola Gbenga and Olaofe Abiodun, both of All Souls Grammar School, Ado Ekiti and Mr Olaitan Adeyanju of Osi Community High School, Osi Ekiti.

Until their dismissal, the trio were said to be middle level officers in the teaching profession.

While Mr Ajibola, was Grade Level 12 Officer, teaching Computer Education, Mr Olaofe, was a Grade Level 14 officer teaching Chemistry, while Mr Adeyanju on the other hand, was a GL 13 officer who used to teach Accounting.