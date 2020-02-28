Stop buying and selling under high-tension wires, IBEDC warns

Friday, February 28, 2020 4:04 pm
The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has again appealed to its esteemed customers and the general public within its franchise area to stop buying and selling under high tension wires.
The Chief Operating Officer, Engr. John Ayodele who gave this advice in Ibadan, said, the danger of trading under such wires far outweighs the profits of any business transaction.
Engr. Ayodele further explained that, due to weight of the wires and fire outbreaks the wires could snap or sag thereby causing electrical shockthat could lead to disabilities, life threatening injuries or even death. He said, the safest distance to the wires is 5.5 meters or 11 steps away.
Engr. Ayodele also advised the public to observe these safety rules to avoid electrocution or any kind of electrical accident:
