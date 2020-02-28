Stop buying and selling under high-tension wires, IBEDC warns

Stop buying and selling under high-tension wires, IBEDC warns

Friday, February 28, 2020 4:04 pm


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

 

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has again appealed to its esteemed customers and the general public within its franchise area to stop buying and selling under high tension wires.

The Chief Operating Officer, Engr. John Ayodele who gave this advice in Ibadan, said, the danger of trading under such wires far outweighs the profits of any business transaction.

Engr. Ayodele further explained that, due to weight of the wires and fire outbreaks the wires could snap or sag thereby causing electrical shockthat could lead to disabilities, life threatening injuries or even death. He said, the safest distance to the wires is 5.5 meters or 11 steps away.

Engr. Ayodele also advised the public to observe these safety rules to avoid electrocution or any kind of electrical accident:

  • Always stay clear of electrical installations, overhead wires, snapped/cut wires and pole.
  • Do not attempt to reconnect your residence to the electricity grid by yourself or using quarks.
  • Report any fallen poles, sagging wires to the nearest IBEDC Office
  • Always enlist the services of a NEMSA certified electrician for new house connections to the power grid.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Coronavirus: WHO commends FG’s effort on response
    40 mins ago

    Weststar, Utobras Unveil Mercedes-Benz Comil Campione Invictus 1200
    53 mins ago

    Coronavirus: Atiku advises Buhari
    Lai-Mohammed 1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Facebook to work with Nigeria to combat fake news
    3 hours ago

    Senator earns only N700,000 monthly, not jumbo pay – Bashiru
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Suspected pet dog quarantined in Hong Kong
    6 hours ago

    Emergency simulation exercise ongoing at Lagos Airport
    6 hours ago

    Coronavirus: NCDC deploys rapid response teams to Lagos