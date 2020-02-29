Army denies invasion of Maiduguri Barrack by Boko Haram

Nigerian Army has debunked reports circulating in the social media that some members of Boko Haram terrorist group disguised as staff of United Nations were arrested as they tried to enter the Maimalari Cantonment, in Maiduguri.

PR Nigeria quoted Col. Sagir Musa, the spokesperson for the Army as denying the claim while also clarifying what happened in the video and photographs of the alleged invasion which have gone viral on the social media.

In the purported video of the alleged invasion being circulated on the social media, some persons in the blue jackets of the UN were shown lying or kneeling on the floor with some military officers standing on guard.

But the Army spokesperson debunked interpretation being given to the video.

“Contrary to rumour and fake news circulating, there was no alleged attempt by Boko Haram terrorists to disguise as UN staff while trying to sneak into Maimalari Cantonment. The alleged attack on the Barracks is fake and should be disregarded,” Col. Musa said.

Indeed, it was gathered that event shown in the video was the grand finale of Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environment (SSAFE) training for new staff of UN about to be deployed to various field locations in the North-East.

The grand finale of the training, held on Friday, involved simulation of different ways through which the UN aid workers can handle crisis situations and hazards such as hostage taking, protest/demonstration and direct violent attacks.

The video show the new UN staff tt the Maimalari Barracks in Maiduguri with the soldiers jointly performing various tasks expected of aid workers, during the simulation training.