Bayelsa: Gov. Diri gives S/Court’s N40m cash award to God

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has donated the N40 million awarded by the Supreme Court to him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to the church to promote the work of God.

Governor Diri announced the donation at the weekend during a special thanksgiving service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa.

A press release by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the well attended service tagged :”Victory Thanksgiving” was put together to appreciate God for His intervention.

Governor Diri, who was full of gratitude to God and Bayelsans for their support and prayers, described Wednesday’s Supreme Court review verdict as an act of God that became a reality through the wisdom and courage of the apex court.

He underscored the need for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to embrace the olive branch extended to them for the sake of peace and sustainable development of the state.

According to the governor, intelligence report at his disposal indicated that some opposition elements were still bent on fomenting trouble over the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Supreme Court.

He warned them to desist from all unwholesome activities as his government would not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law to maintain peace and order in the state.

On appointments,Governor Diri called on the people to be patient for about two to three months to enable him assemble a crack team that would drive the three-point agenda of the Consolidation Government.

Governor Diri also assured those to be appointed as Commissioners of autonomy in terms of awarding of contracts while he and his deputy would perform supervisory roles.

Earlier in his exhortation, the Bayelsa State District Superintendent of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade, Evangelist Cletus Okpu, described the emergence of Governor Diri and his deputy as the finger of God.

Drawing his message from I Samuel 2:7-10, Evangelist Okpu enjoined the governor to emulate his predecessor, Honourable Seriake Dickson, by founding his administration on God.