Breaking: U.S records first death from Coronavirus

United States of America has recorded its first death from the new Coronavirus, Washington State health officials confirmed on Saturday.

The patient died in King County, Washington, the state’s Department of Health said.

“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement Saturday.

“In partnership with the Washington State Department of Health, the Washington State Department of Emergency Management and local and community health partners, we are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts. I am committed to keeping Washingtonians healthy, safe and informed,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump will address the nation about the development at the White House.