Bye-election: INEC publishes particulars of candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published particulars of candidates nominated for constituencies bye-election holding in four states on March 14.

INEC disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, on Saturday in Abuja.

The bye-election was for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger, Babura/Garki Federal Constituency in Jigawa, Patigi State Constituency in Kwara and Kebbe State Constituency in Sokoto State.

Okoye said that the commission in line with the provisions of Section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), had published the Affidavit containing the personal particulars (Form EC9E, formerly Form CF001) of and documents submitted by all candidates nominated by political parties to participate in the respective constituencies.

“The Commission has, in addition, uploaded the said Form EC9E (CF001) and the attached documents on its website (www.inecnigeria.gov.ng),”he said.

Okoye advised members of the public to challenge in court false information submitted by any of the candidates.

“The Commission wishes to draw attention to the provisions of Section 31 (5) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) which entitles any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by a candidate in the affidavit or any document submitted by that candidate is false to file a suit at the Federal High Court, State High Courts or FCT against such person seeking a declaration that the information contained in the affidavit is false,”he said

He assured that the Commission was determined to conduct free and fair election in accordance with extant laws while working with critical stakeholders to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“We appeal to all eligible voters in the respective constituencies to come out and exercise their franchise on that day,”he said.

The nominated candidate for Kebbe State constituency according to Okoye were Suwaiba Labbo of Accord party; Aisha Malami of ADC; Abdulrahim Chindo of ADP; Abubakar Umar of APC; Adam Kebbe, APP; Shehu Magaji-APGA; and Abubakar Adamu-PDP.

Nominated candidate for Patigi State constituency were Shehu Usman- AAC;

Zubairu Musa-ADC; Ahmed Adam-APC; Mohammed Aishetu-APM; Oladipo Benjamin-NNPP and Mohammed Yahaya-PDP.

Also nominated for Babura/Garki Federal constituency were Bashir Umar- ADP; Musa Adamu- APC; and Nasiru Dantiye -PDP

Candidates nominated for Magama/Rijau constituency were Yusuf Nasiru-ADC; Danjuma Kasimu-APC; Shehu Rijau-APGA and Alamu Endazo-PDP