FRSC redeploys 3 Deputy Corps Marshals, 1 Assistant Corps Marshal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has approved the redeployment of three Deputy Corps Marshals and one Assistant Corps Marshal.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that DCM Ojeme Ewhrudjakpor, formerly in the Department of Operations, had moved to Administration and Human Resources.

It said that DCM Shehu Zaki, Head of Administration and Human Resources Department, had moved to Training, while DCM Joshua Fanola takes charge of Operations Department.

The statement said that Assistant Corps Marshal Kehinde Adeleye, formerly the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS5, Benin is now the new Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja.

It quoted FRSC Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi as stating that the new postings were aimed at rejuvenating the Corps.

“We expect the redeployment to strengthen the FRSC and improve service delivery. We must remain focused and rededicate ourselves to our vision because the reward for hard work is more work,” the statement further quoted Oyeyemi as saying. (NAN)