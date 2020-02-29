Killers of PDP Women Leader still under detention – Police

Richard Elesho/Kogi

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ede Ayuba said the five suspects that killed the woman leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) late Mrs. Salome Abu are still in the remand at the correctional center Kabba, headquarters of Kabba Bunu LGA of the state.

It would be recalled that Abuh , a PDP woman leader at Ochadamu ward in Ofu Local Government Area of the state was brutally set ablaze by some suspected political thugs in her country home at Ochadamu on November 18 , 2019 two days after the governorship election.

Following the public outcry and presidential directive to fish out the killers , the Police swung into action and arrested five suspects and after investigation, they confessed to have participated in the heinous killing of the woman.

The Commissioner of police who was represented by the Officer In Charge of Legal department of the Command, CSP Saidat Musa stated this from the sideline at a Stakeholders Consultative Meeting on Kogi Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill organised by Challenged Parenthood Initiative (CPI) with support from NDI, USAID and UKAID held in Lokoja.

She noted that the five suspects who were arrested and subsequently paraded by the force are firmly in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service at Kabba correctional centre. She assure the public that the force will do everything within her powers to ensure that justice is done.

She added that the case files of the suspects are with the department stating that they have been arraigned in court which directed for their remand at the kabba correctional centre.

”When I took over the Department, the first thing I did was to call for their case files. Their files are with me and as i’m talking they are in Kabba correctional centre. So , the issue of their bail is a figment of imagination of some people. We are determined to see to the logical conclusion of the matter, and we believe that at the end, justice will be done” She assured.

She further explained that the suspects would be delivered when needed by the Court, assuring that the matter will be pursued to logical end to serve as deterrent to others.