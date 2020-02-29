Ondo 2020: Ex-deputy governor, PDP chieftains decamp to APC

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lazeez Oluboyo of the on Saturday defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressive Congress (APC) alongside his supporters.

Oluboyo and others decampees were received by Mr Ade Adetimehin, the state’s APC Chairman at a ceremony in Akure.

Welcoming them, Adetimehin said that he was happy, attributing the development to the numerous developmental programmes of the APC led administration in the state.

He said that the APC was a progressive party that had endeared itself to the people.

According to him, there is no other political party in the state apart from APC.

The party chairman said that the state had witnessed tremendous development in industrialisation.

“The last time we had industries in Ondo State was during late Gov. Adekunle Ajasin’s administration but Akeredolu has established no less than four industries in Ore,” he said.

Adetimehin enjoined the decampees to make good inputs in APC, saying that APC did not discriminate but would give them equal treatment.

“It is your work that will determine your positions in APC,” he said.

In his remarks, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Mr Tayo Alasoadura, thanked the people of the state for supporting the administration in the last three years.

Alasoadura noted that the administration had done remarkably well for continuity.

Agboola Ajayi, the state deputy governor, appreciated the support received by the administration, adding that people had really seen light in APC.

Mr Timehin Adelegbe a member of House of Representatives, representing Ose/Owo Federal Constituency, asked the party faithful to go back to their different wards and work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in the coming governorship election.

Adelegbe promised that his constituency would give 100 per cent vote to APC all the time.

Oluboyo described Akeredolu as a man of integrity and straightforwardness.

He assured the governor of adding value to APC. “We believe in leadership of Akeredolu and of Adetimehin.

” Mr Governor, I will work with you with all sincerity,” he said.

Akeredolu, who welcomed the new members, said he was glad and promised that all would be treated according to their work in the party.

“With this new caliber of people today coming to APC, it means we are moving forward and I know that Adams Oshiomhole ,our national chairman will be happy as well.

” We don’t discriminate in our party. Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun decamped from Labour Party and he became a speaker of the state House of Assembly.

” And Agboola came from another party and he is today deputy governor.