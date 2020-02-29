Simple hygiene practices can reduce your risk of COVID-19, WHO advises

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa regional office has advised people to adopt simple hygiene practices to prevent contacting Coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO regional office gave the advice in its tweeter handle @WHOAFRO, that simple hygiene could reduce the risk of COVID-19.

“ It can reduce your risk of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

“If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider immediately.’’

Similarly, Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said people should protect themselves against the virus.

In his tweets at @WHO, Ghebreyesus said: “ there are things every individual can do to protect themselves and others.

“Your risk depends on where you live, your age and general health.

“WHO provides general guidance, but you should also follow your national guidance and consult your local health workers.’’

According to him, together, we are powerful and Containment starts with you.

“Our greatest enemy right now is not the coronavirus itself; it is fear, rumour and stigma.

“Our greatest assets are facts, reason and solidarity.’’

Also, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres has urged countries to prepare for containment as WHO had raised the risk assessment of COVID-19 to be very high at the global level.

Guterres said: “ we are seeing cases in a number of new countries, including now also the African continent.

“This not a time for panic – it is time to be prepared – fully prepared.

“As WHO Director-General said – the “greatest enemy right now is not the virus. It is fear, rumours and stigma.”

“Now is the time for all governments to step up and do everything possible to contain the disease – and to do so without stigmatisation, and respecting human rights.

“We know containment is possible, but the window of opportunity is narrowing.

“And so I appeal for solidarity and full global support, but with all countries fully assuming their responsibilities.

“As they do so, they can count on the support of the UN and naturally of the WHO, that is part of our family.’’ he said.