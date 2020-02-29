Why I’m interested in position of PDP S/East Women Leader – Lady Anaeme

Lady Juliet Anaeme, popularly known as Ada Ozubulu, a leading grassroots political mobiliser, has promised to embark on massive mobilisation of women and youths to ensure the success of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the 2023 elections if she emerges the party’s South East Zonal Women Leader.

She spoke as PDP kick starts contest for various positions in the party’s hierarchy ahead of the 2023 general elections with the sale of expression of interest forms.

Lady Anaeme from Ezikeanansi, in Eziora Ozubulu, Ekwusigo L.G.A. of Anambra State, spoke after she picked up form to contest for the position of South East Zonal Women Leader of PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on 14 February, according to statement from her media consultant, Soji Bamidele .

She said her ambition is being driven by her desire to serve and represent the youth and women in the political space as well as to ensure that the party gave more recognition to women in elective and appointive positions, especially, in the the Southeast.

“The South-East women has capacity and political potential that can be enhanced and deployed to produce more PDP governors, more senators, House of Representatives members, state legislators and even the president of this country come2023. “I clearly understand the challenges of the zone, the South- East is predominantly PDP and I will further encourage women and youths to play vital roles in economic development of the country,” she said while encouraging the party to provide a level-playing ground for all aspirants. However, Lady Anaeme urged the party to play by the rules, saying that there should be no preferred aspirant in order to avoid divisiveness within the ranks of the party. The zonal Congresses is scheduled for April,18, 2020 Lady Anameme is the “Ugosimba 1” of Omasirin, a title conferred on her in recognition of her charitable and selfless love to humanity. She is also the founder of politically inclined pressure group, United for Nigeria Initiative with chapters in all the states of the Nigeria. An active player in Nigerian politics, especially at FCT, she is also the founder of the Umueziora United Association, Ozubulu United for Progress, Societal Education for All Initiative among others.