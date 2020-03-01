PDP sweeps Enugu LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairmanship Candidates have defeated their counterparts from 35 other political parties, in the Feb. 29 Local Government Election held in Enugu State on Saturday.

Dr Mike Ajogwu, Chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), declared the PDP Chairmanship candidates winners on Sunday after announcing the results from each of the 17 council areas in the state.

Ajogwu noted that it was like a repeat of the last council election, as the PDP won all the elective seats at the chairmanship level.

He noted that the winners of the councillorship positions had been announced earlier on Saturday at each of the 17 council secretariats.

“In what could be adjudged the most freest and fairest election, the PDP chairmanship candidates that contested the 2020 Local Council Election in Enugu State on Saturday defeated their counterparts from 35 other political parties that vied in the election,’’ he said.

One of the chairmen-elect, Hon. Solomon Onah, who won the Udenu council area chairmanship position, said that Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership style had made Enugu State a one party state.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi is a pragmatic leader. His leadership style has whittled opposition.

“Enugu is now a one party state because Gov. Ugwuanyi does not discrimination among parties. This is why PDP finds it easy to win elections in the state,’’ Onah said.

It was gathered that PDP is also winning majority in the 260 councillorship positions scattered across the 17 council areas.

However, political analysts in the state said that PDP sweeping the polls did not come as a surprise because since the return to democracy in 1999, virtually all the council elections conducted in the state had been won by PDP.