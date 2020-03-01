Relief! Kara Bridge opens today, 1 March

Sunday, March 1, 2020 7:51 am


File: Kara bridge on Lagos Ibadan expressway

For motorists plying Lagos -Ibadan expressway (those traveling to Ibadan, far East, Ekiti, Redemption Camp, Mowe, Arepo and others), relief begins. In other words, the gridlock on Kara bridge will be gone from today, 1 March. 

When he met journalists on Saturday, 29 February, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, according to mydailybells report, said Berger/Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would  be opened to motorists on Sunday, 1 March.

He said that construction work had been “completed on that portion of the road.”

On the Magboro-Punch axis, Kuti revealed that it would be opened on 7 March “while the construction zone around Mowe would be opened in April.”

He added that by the end of April “a total of 31 kilometers out of the 43 km stretch from Old Toll Gate to Sagamu Interchange would have been completed.”

