56-year-old man accused of raping 3-year-old girl sent to prison

Monday, March 2, 2020 6:43 pm


An Upper Sharia Court at Tsafe in Zamfara has ordered the remand of one Bala Haruna, alias Oranji-gada, 56, in Correctional custody, for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl.

The accused was dragged to the court by the office of the Attorney General of the state, after the case was initially reported by the girl’s mother, Hadiza Salisu, at the Tsafe Divisional Police Station.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Babangida Shehu told the court that the offence contravened Section 131 of Zamfara Sharia law.

He said that the prosecution was ready to present evidence against the accused on the next adjourned date.

The Judge, Yusuf Ruwan-dorawa adjoined the case to March 16, for further hearing.

