Amnesty Progamme: Don’t set Niger Delta on fire, IYC warns NSA, Buhari

… Threatens to disrupt oil production in Niger Delta

Okafor Ofiebor

The plan by the National Security Adviser (NSA) to use an Interim Management Committee, instead of appointing a coordinator for the management of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) is capable of throwing the relatively peaceful oil producing Niger Delta into turmoil, the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, has warned.

President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Interim Management Committee to take over the management of the Amnesty Programme following the sack of Professor Dokubo as the coordinator of the initiative late Friday evening.

But in statement on Sunday, the President of Ijaw Youths Council, IYC Worldwide, Pereotubo Oweileami said Ijaw youth will resist the use of IMC for the management of the programme.

He alleged that the use of the interim management committee was part of the plot to hijack the programme by people outside the Niger Delta.

“The NSA should rescind the idea of appointing interim management committee. IYC will not accept it. We heard that the following persons are to be appointed as members of the interim committee to coordinate the affairs of the Programme. Viz: Mr. A. A. Lawal- Chairman, Col. Udoma- Secretary,

Mr. Anthony S. A. (Legal)- Member and one Brig-Gen Mohammed- Director of Finance and Administration, together with one other person representing the SGF.

“President Buhari should advise the NSA to disband that devious committee. We will revolt against it. Niger Delta region will not have peace especially the oil platforms, should the FG go-ahead with this so-called committee,” IYC said while alleging that the NSA, the SGF and some powerful forces in the presidency are clandestinely making moves to hijack the Amnesty Programme.

“We will resist it even with the last drop of our blood. IYC will short down the oil sector if Buhari allows these desperate elements in the presidency to hijack the Amnesty Programme like what they’re doing to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC.

“Our demand is that Mr. President should for the sake of peace in the oil sector appoint a Coordinator immediately from among competent Ijaw people. We are watching the fold of events as we will not hesitate to short (sic) down all the oil platforms in Ijaw lands. Do not blame us should there be break down of law and order in the region.

“Buhari’s government is provoking the Ijaw people to anger. We will not accept the government turning the Amnesty Programme as a northern affairs in order to pay political followers. This is the height of provocation.

“We will not allow cabals in the Government to take away the Programme from us. That’s an invitation to anarchy. Definitely, the boys will go back to the creeks. We hope that President Buhari will treat this message as a warning as the consequences of the NSA’s action will be catastrophic to the nation’s mono-economic.”

Full Text of Press statement:

1st of March, 2020

Signed:

Pereotubo Oweilaemi, Esq.,

President, IYC worldwide.

Photo Captions:

1,2 Photos

Pereotubo Oweileami, President,Ijaw Youths Council, Worldwide