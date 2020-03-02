APC harvests new members from de-registered parties

Monday, March 2, 2020


Yobe Governor, Mallam-Mai-Mala-Buni

 

Hundreds of members of some political parties de-registered by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) have indicated interest to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe.

Alhaji Umar Kukuri, the state Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Damatiru.

Kukuri said the Gov. Mai Mala Buni administration in the state had attracted many members of other political parties into the APC.

“The Buni administration has accommodated opinions of individual politicians, policies and programmes of most opposition parties thereby making the movement much easier.

“While some are still contemplating on where to go, most of the members have decided to go with the APC.

“Our luck in Yobe is that the Buni administration is implementing progressive policies and programmes aimed at improving the lives of our people and this is what we in other parties have been agitating,” he said.

The chairman highlighted the political sanity instituted by Buni as well as policies and projects being executed by the APC government.

Kukuri urged the political parties to accommodate new members, saying “you should give the new members a sense of belonging for democracy to thrive in Nigeria”.

