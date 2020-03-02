Bandits kill over 50 in fresh attack on Kaduna villages

It was another bloodbath in Kaduna on Sunday as bandits attacked four villages in Igabi Local Government Area of the State, killing about 50 people, and leaving many injured.

The villages attacked are Kerawa, Zareyawa and Marina all in Kerawa Ward of the local government.

The Hausa Service of the Voice of America also reported that over 50 persons were killed in the attack in the attack.

A member of one of the communities who was interviewed in the report, said: “What happened was unprecedented. We have never seen such kind of horror in our lives.

“These killers are Boko Haram. They stormed our village killing indiscriminately, they spared nobody, the young, the old, even Almajiris were not spared.

“They continued to shoot people, setting fire on the dead and on property. It was extremely horrific!’ They went from one room to the other, a man and his children were killed, even new born babies.

“We have over 50 dead now, we are yet to bury them. It will take hours to bury the dead.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to please, pay attention to the situation in Igabi Local Government Area, especially Igabi west.

“President Buhari should come to our rescue. Please deploy security agents that can do this work, those earlier stationed here never stayed.

“We all must die one day and return to Almighty Allah, even the bandits were saying so. Therefore, the government should fear Allah. We are in a terrible situation.

“If we start this funeral now, we will not finish till midnight. We saw a plane, but it just passed like it was flying to Makkah.”

“These killers are not just bandits, they are Boko Haram, they did not steal anything, they just killed and burnt peoples’ belongings.”

However, there were speculations that the attack may be a reprisal on the community for the raid on the bandits’ camp in the neighboring Birnin-Gwari local government area few weeks.

However, Kaduna Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad who confirmed the attack said the number of casualty is not yet known.

He added that a police contingent led by the Commissioner of Police is already on the way to the scene of the incident after which the number of casualty will be known.